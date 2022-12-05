At 12.3 % CAGR, Silicon Carbide Market Size Worth USD 2.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rapid developments in the electronics sector, increase in usage of semiconductors are acting as drivers for the Silicon Carbide Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silicon Carbide Market size is estimated to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Silicon carbide is a hard, dark, insoluble, crystalline compound that is used as an abrasive or as an electrical resistor in objects exposed to high temperatures like in batteries, engines and generators. The compound has high refractive index than diamond and is manufactured by sintering, reaction bonding, crystal growth and chemical vapor deposition. There are various types of silicon carbide, but sintered silicon carbide is the most commonly used as it is highly corrosion resistant and shock resistant, and for such properties, it is highly demanded in the automotive sector. Silicon carbide besides industrial application is also used as catalyst to support oxidation of hydrocarbons like n-butane to maleic anhydride and also as fuel particle in nuclear reactor like in light water reactor. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silicon Carbide Market highlights the following areas -

1. Silicon carbide has excellent thermal shock resistance, which makes it useful in many industries. Hence such high industrial applicability will positively impact the demand of the silicon carbide market.

2. Due to the high demand for power electronic products like ultra-fast and high voltage light-emitting diodes, MOSFETs and thyristors for high power switching will increase silicon carbide demand in the electronics sector as it has unique electrical property as a semi-conductor.

3. Asia-pacific dominates the silicon carbide market, due to the increasing demand for advanced and upgraded technology across various sectors like electronic, automotive, defense in countries like China, India, Japan.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Sintered silicon carbide held the largest share in the silicon carbide market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. This is owing to the factors like good wear resistance in sliding & abrasive environments, excellent corrosion resistance in most chemical environments and resistance to wear and thermal shock.

2. Asia-pacific held the largest share in the silicon carbide market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. This is attributable to factors like rising economies and an increase in investments in various industrial sectors especially in the automobiles sector for increasing production volume.

3. The automotive segment held the largest share in the silicon carbide market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. This is attributable to factors like high shock resistance, high physical hardness, and performance of silicon carbide, which makes it to be used highly in automobile applications like high-performance ceramic brakes and clutches.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silicon Carbide Industry are -

1. Infineon Technologies

2. Cree Inc

3. Fuji electronic

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. General Electric



