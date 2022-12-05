Insights Into The Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Orthopedic Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the orthopedic devices market to reach a value of $42.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic devices industry is expected to grow to $52.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the orthopedic devices market during the historic period

Orthopedic Devices Market Trends

Biodegradable implants are increasingly being used in trauma orthopedic surgeries. Biodegradable implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, and enhance the existing bone structure. Biodegradable products such as reabosorbable polymers composed of polyglycolic acid and polylactic acid manufactured in the form of plates, screws, and pins are replacing traditional devices like plates and screws, which are more expensive. Surgeons are preferring biodegradable implants to replace conventional implants, as biodegradable implants can be engineered to provide temporary support for bone fractures; can degrade at a rate matching new tissue formation; can eliminate the need for the second surgery, and are highly useful in fracture fixation in children; and result in less implant-related infections. For instance, Stryker Corporation offers orthrobiologics such as bone repair biodegradable products that are used in bone regeneration and bone healing, soft tissue regeneration, and muscle connection to bone.

Orthopedic Devices Market Overview

The orthopedic devices market consists of sales of orthopedic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce orthopedic devices that treat bone abnormalities.

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, STRYKER CORPORATION, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Colfax Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and B. Braun Group

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 provides orthopedic devices global market analysis, in-depth orthopedic devices market research. The market report analyzes orthopedic devices global market size, orthopedic devices global market trends, orthopedic devices market segments, orthopedic devices market growth drivers, orthopedic devices global market growth across geographies, and orthopedic devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

