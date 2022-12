Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Manufacturers, Suppliers, Vendors Sales, Revenue, Market Share 2022 to 2028

ReportsnReports

Plant-based protein supplements are pure vegan products which are derived from nutrition-rich plant sources like brown rice, soy, and pea. People are becoming more inclined towards such plant-based products due to concerns about animal cruelty. The latest trends in the industry have been detailed in the report to measure their impact on the production of Plant Based Protein Supplements market products. The rising awareness and demand for plant-based proteins, the increasing number of product offerings, and the increasing investment by key players are all factors that contribute to the growth of the Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market.

Major Players in the Plant Based Protein Supplements market are:
IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc
Transparent Labs
Glanbia plc
NOW Foods
Abbott Laboratories
NBTY
Quest
AMCO Proteins
MusclePharm Corporation
CytoSport, Inc.

On the basis of types, the Plant Based Protein Supplements market is primarily split into:
Soy
Spirulina
Pumpkin Seed
Hemp
Rice
Pea
Others

On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Protein Powder
Protein Bars
Ready- to-Drink (RTD)
Others

Major Regions or countries covered in this report:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Others

Plant-Based Protein Supplement Market: Market Scope
The growth of this market can be attributed to the awareness that is being generated about the benefits of the plant-based food for the environment and for the human body as it offers lower sodium and higher amino acids. The customer preferences for the plant-based protein supplements are influenced because of the factors like the minimizing the meat consumption following the food allergies, moral reasons, food safety and the vegan culture being adopted to end the cruelty towards the animals. Furthermore, the growth in desire for the environmentally friendly proteins is boosting the growth of the global plant-based protein supplement market.

Plant-Based Protein Supplement Market: Key Trends
The global plant-based protein supplement trends suggests that the growing demand for the healthy food products is going to help in the strengthening of immunity has increased significantly post the coronavirus pandemic as it created a more health-conscious infrastructure. The growth in the prevalence of such products augers well for the plant-based protein supplement 2022 as people try to improve their health in general.