Ethanol Amines Market to Reach US$4.5 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing market for personal care and the growing importance of ethanolamines among end -users are the key factors driving the Ethanol Amines Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ethanol Amines Market size is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Ethanol Amines are organic compounds produced by the reaction between ethylene oxide and ammonia and they are composed of amino acids. Ethanolamine is referred to as a class of antihistamines including dimenhydrinate, carbinoxamine, doxylamine clemastine, and dimenhydrinate. Ethanolamine is the second-most-abundant head group for phospholipids, substances found in biological membranes and they are used in aqueous solutions for scrubbing acidic gases. Ethanolamine is one of the representative organic corrosion inhibitors and when ethanolamine reacts with ammonia gives ethylenediamine, which is used as chelating agent. The growing adoption of ethanolamines among different industries such as agrochemicals, metallurgy, personal care, textile, construction, and pharmaceuticals is driving the market growth during the forecast period.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ethanol-Amines-Market-Research-507263

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ethanol Amines Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and the growing manufacturing sector are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The triethanolamine segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period 2022-2027.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507263

Segmental Analysis :

1. The triethanolamine segments accounted for approximately 32% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consumption of triethanolamine type in numerous applications such as fragrances, hair care products, hair dyes, wave sets, shaving products, and sunscreens, among others are driving the market growth for ethanolamines during the forecast period.

2. Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the Ethanol Amines market in 2020, up to 36%, owing to the rapid growth in agriculture, personal care, industrial cleaners, and construction in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. Abundant raw material sources and the availability of a workforce also support the regional demand.

3. The household and industrial cleaners segment accounted for more than 18% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Ethanolamines are used as a feedstock in the production of detergents, emulsifiers, polishes, corrosion inhibitors, and others. The growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene are some of the major factors driving the market for the household and industrial cleaners segment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ethanol Amines Industry are -

1. INEOS Oxide Ltd.

2. Huntsman Corporation

3. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

4. Thai Ethanolamines Co., Ltd

5. Sinopec Shanghai GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation



Click on the following link to buy the Ethanol Amines Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507263

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Ethanol Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ethanol-Market-Research-510902

B. Alkyl Amines Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15387/alkyl-amines-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062