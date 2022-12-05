NASDAQ: FLGT Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost Money with shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT shares.

Investors who purchased Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT shares in November 2019 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: FLGT shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 20, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fulgent Genetics, Inc had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law, that accordingly, Fulgent Genetics, Inc was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny, that Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable, that the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

