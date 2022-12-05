CLIMATE EDUCATION: Lord Jim Knight Says Put the Heart Back into Schools and Sustainability and Climate Change Will Follow

In the new Net Zero show, UK thought leader Knight advocates for empowering youth to create a fairer and sustainable world.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How is the UK tackling its Net Zero strategy? The U.K. government has introduced a sustainability and climate change strategy for UK schools but what do teachers and students think of it?

In the new show, Net Zero Speaks with Lord Jim Knight, climate activist Ali Grutchfield interviews the Right Honorable Lord Jim Knight of Weymouth who works in education, digital technology and as a legislator.

In the interview, Knight discusses amongst other things the need for more curriculum time for climate change and sustainability. That's what the "key stakeholders want," he says, but "they are not being given it in a mandated form." He states that the curriculum must focus on teaching youth to develop good relationships and in doing so, "instill an ethos and an ability to care for oneself and to care for others as well as the natural environment." He believes climate education needs to be "at the heart and center of what we are doing with young people in schools." He adds, "If we put the heart back into schools, sustainability and climate change are right here."

Watch the Interview here

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter

Contact Information:

David Wine

David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com

Media Contact

David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com

SOURCE NET ZERO