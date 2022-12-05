Cruiseline.com Declares December 5 'National Cruise Review Day' to Celebrate Tenth Anniversary

Cruiseline.com Celebrates One Decade of Accumulating Cruise Reviews

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cruiseline.com is celebrating its milestone tenth anniversary by declaring today, December 5, 'National Cruise Review Day'. Over the span of 10 years, the cruise advice and enthusiast website has accumulated over 220,000 ship reviews and 306,000 port reviews from its user base.

Cruiseline.com launched in December 2012 as a cruise community offering reviews from mainstream, premium, luxury, and river cruise lines. Through a partnership with major cruise lines and travel agencies, the website features 'verified' reviews, meaning the review is confirmed that the member-author has sailed on the cruise and ship.

Over the past ten years, Cruiseline.com expanded to offer a range of cruise advice and news content, user-submitted photos, roll calls, and a robust forum for cruise enthusiasts. The site has also become a go-to travel planning resource with a wide range of cruise-searching functions. In addition, Cruiseline.com offers tools to find cruises via user-requested filters, such as destination, cruise line, cruise ship, ports, and sailing month. With numerous search options and reviews, Cruiseline.com has become a 'one-stop-shop' website for travelers to plan their ideal cruise.

Through the years, Cruiseline.com enhanced its deal searching capabilities. It offers highly advanced tools that track thousands of sailings and provide a range of prices from various lines and travel partners. As an extension of this tracking, Cruiseline.com developed Price Drop Alerts, allowing users to sign up for email notices when a price drops on scheduled sailings. The site also offers a weekly deals email featuring special offers from various cruise retailers and lines.

In 2013, Cruiseline.com acquired the Ship Mate cruise app (now known as Shipmate), which extends the website with reviews, user photos, travel advice, deal price searching, and community-led ship and port chat functions. Available on both iOS and Android, Shipmate also offers ship tracking, deck cams, and other community chat tools.

At a glance, here are notable milestones that Cruiseline.com has achieved in the past ten years:

Over 220,000 ship reviews and 306,000 port reviews

940,000+ member-submitted cruise photos

Over 2.6 million downloads of the Shipmate app (iOS and Android)

Produced more than 1,000 cruise advice and news articles

Developed 34 cruise line pages, 540 ship pages, and 1,314 port destination pages

Created six years' worth of Member Choice Awards rankings, celebrating the best cruise lines and ships of the year

Developed the first-ever future cruise credit tracker on Shipmate

Produce 4+ FREE subscription-based cruise deals and advice emails per week

Helped THOUSANDS of users save significant amounts on cruise fares over the past ten years with deal offers and Price Alerts

National Cruise Review Day

To celebrate all the reviews received to date and the bright post-pandemic future of the cruise industry, Cruiseline.com has named December 5th the annual day to celebrate cruise reviews. National Cruise Review Day honors the site's mission of sharing tools to make it easier for travelers to plan their next cruise vacation.

"We are tremendously proud of the cruise searching tools that we have developed and provided to travelers over the past ten years," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com. "Through cruise reviews and searching features, we've helped numerous vacationers plan their dream cruises. National Cruise Review Day is to celebrate the cruise reviews we have received from our members and to share our thanks to the community. It also serves as an annual reminder for all travelers to write a review and share feedback on their past cruises."

Cruiseline.com's reviews encourage users to share their opinions on all aspects of their cruise experience - the good, bad, and the ugly. Elements included in the review request feedback on the overall perception of the ship, cabins, dining, entertainment, onboard activities, service, ship quality, ports, and the embarkation/disembarkation processes.

The goal of Cruiseline.com's cruise reviews is twofold - to serve as an outlet for travelers to reflect on their sailing experience and to provide insights for future cruisers as they plan their vacation. In addition, the detailed aspects of Cruiseline.com reviews offer insight into a ship before stepping onboard.

Those wishing to write a cruise review are encouraged to visit Cruiseline.com at: https://cruiseline.com/ship/0/review/new. For tips on how to write a cruise review visit: https://cruiseline.com/advice/on-your-cruise/after-your-cruise/tips-for-writing-a-cruise-review. Want to read the reviews of Cruiseline.com members? Visit: https://cruiseline.com/reviews.

Click Here for Downloadable Assets

About Cruiseline.com

Finding the right cruise is not easy, so Cruiseline.com is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline.com's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline.com apart? Verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience, from onboard dining to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise agencies, Cruiseline.com gathers real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing. For more information visit: Cruiseline.com.

###

Media Contact

Brooke Franco, Cruiseline.com, 877-958-7447, bfranco@cruiseline.com

SOURCE Cruiseline.com