transcosmos China's 8 e-commerce service clients win spot in the TMALL GMV Top10 list

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; General Manager: Toshiya Okada; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, assisted eight clients in scoring a spot in the TMALL GMV Top 10 list (by category) during China's 2022 Double Eleven Online Shopping Festival.

2022 Double Eleven, marking the 14th anniversary, was held from October 20th to November 11th, 2022. The event finished at 00:00 on November 12th. Unlike past events, none of the participating platforms announced their gross merchandizing volume (GMV) this year. According to the press releases issued to date by each platform, while TMALL focuses on building trust in buyer-seller relationships by working with TMALL stores, JD emphasizes the word - real economy.

As content platforms - TikTok being one of the most popular among all - continuing to integrate even deeper with e-commerce platforms in recent years, live commerce attracted more attention than ever during 2022 Double Eleven. Given the ever-evolving internet technology, e-commerce operators must provide diverse services such as live streaming short movies, as well as merging the virtual and real world across platforms.

Being a Taobao service provider, transcosmos China not only manages e-commerce sites for clients, but also provides a variety of services including video content creation and livestream selling on TMALL, JD, Douyin, WeChat, and many more. With the aim of helping clients expand sales on each platform, transcosmos China executes marketing initiatives using short movies and live streaming tailored to each brand's positioning and market segmentation while always complying with the latest rules on sales promotion set by each platform.

Moreover, transcosmos China is actively building a metaverse and developing applications to offer more personalized experiences to consumers through virtual-real interaction. Ultimately, transcosmos China assists brands in boosting brand awareness and growing business value.

■ Gen Z merchandizing strategy using short movies and live streaming helped the brand grow business.

BANDAI (BANDAI TMALL official flagship store: https://bandai.tmall.com/), transcosmos China's e-commerce service client, scored second place on the GMV Top 10 list in the TMALL Toy category. transcosmos China assisted BANDAI in winning the spot by executing a series of merchandizing strategies targeted at toy and figure lovers, selling limited items and lucky bags, and more.

In 2022, transcosmos China expanded its sales channel to include Douyin and more, in addition to TMALL and JD. Now, transcosmos China plans and creates short movie content, plus holds and live streams product launch events featuring key opinion leaders (KOL) via multiple channels, assisting brands in expanding their sales.

■ Product launch events via the metaverse helped a client grow with a new sales channel.

Using the concept of the metaverse, transcosmos China offered a home appliance brand one-stop services that range from creating shopping occasions to designing virtual human characters during the 2022 Double Eleven campaign. In addition, merging virtual and real technology, transcosmos China live streamed product launch events on the metaverse via both JD and TMALL, ensuring the quality of visual images with cutting-edge technology. As a result, traffic to the client's e-commerce store surged to about 3.3 times after the event. Presenting the brand image and high-quality visual content by making the most of high technology, transcosmos China contributed to the client in elevating its brand influence.

As a digital transformation partner for clients, transcosmos China has an expert e-commerce operations team with proven records, which consists of a data analytics team, creative design team, live streaming team, all-channel marketing team, and more. With the aim of helping brands increase traffic and expand sales across areas, transcosmos China offers digital intelligence solutions, combining live streaming to boost conversion rate with powerful marketing strategies like using virtual humans.

Building on digital intelligence, transcosmos China will continue to help brands grasp the needs of their high-value customers, utilize their cloud assets and brand voice more effectively, and ultimately expand their sales.

■ About transcosmos China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business outsourcing including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, PDD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, live streaming, virtual human creation, consumer operations, and digitized/intelligent integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

