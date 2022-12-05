Automotive Tappets Market Driven by Increasing Production of Automobiles

What are the growth prospects of the automotive tappets industry?

The global automotive tappets market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2022-2027.

What is automotive tappets?

An automotive tappet, also known as a cam follower or valve lifter, is a small automotive component installed between the camshaft lobe and the tappet lifting mechanism. The main parts of a tappet include a plunger cavity and spring, compression chamber and barrel, non-return valve, and plunger. They help in transferring motion from one part of the machine to another, particularly in internal-combustion engines. In recent years, the demand for automotive tappets has gained traction as they improve the efficiency, power output, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicles.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the automotive tappets market?

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for and production of automobiles across the globe. In addition, the growing inclination of consumers toward high-efficiency vehicles has prompted manufacturers to launch innovative and improved automotive components in the market. These innovations also include the introduction of hydraulic tappets, which do not require servicing throughout the lifecycle of the engine.

Furthermore, automotive tappets are employed in racing cars to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without affecting the engine. Besides this, the inflating manufacturing and labor costs have encouraged roller tappet producers based in the US and Europe to shift their operations to developing countries.

Market Summary:

·On the basis of product, the market has been bifurcated into roller and flat tappets. At present, flat tappets represent the most popular product segment.

Based on the engine, the market has been segmented into <4, 4–6, and >6 cylinder engines. Amongst these, 4-6 cylinder engines exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

The report has analyzed the market based on the vehicle type into heavy commercial and light duty vehicles.

Based on the end-user, the market has been segregated into economic, luxury and mid-priced passenger cars.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized as OEM and aftermarket. Currently, the majority of the automotive tappets are distributed through OEM.

Region-wise, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco, Inc.), Lunati LLC, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Competition Cams, Inc., Rane Holdings Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., SSV Valve, and RSR Industries.

