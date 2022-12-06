Submit Release
The Young Buddhist Association of Indonesia Breaks Through the Sects of Buddhism

YBA united the buddhist sect in Indonesia at Mindful Festival

Young Buddhist Association Indonesia is a youth organization that promotes youth leadership development and the study of the Buddha's Dharma.

SURABAYA, JAWA TIMUR, INDONESIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are at least three main sects in Buddhism: Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana. Young Buddhist Association (YBA) Indonesia under the guidance of Yayasan Muda Mudi Buddhis Bersatu consists of young people from various Buddhist sects. Despite the differences between the sects that these youths follow, they form an even more special and unique friendships which allows them to complete each other.

YBA is here for Buddhist youths not only as a medium to explore and learn Buddhism, but also as a platform to practice universal Buddhist teachings in the society.

In the early years of running this community, we had a clear vision of a movement that breaks through the sectarian boundaries, although was opposed by people without thorough understanding of Dharma.

Different schools (sects) of Buddhism are analogous to the different outfits that people wear every day, which does not reduce a bit of essence in Buddha’s teachings. In this community, Buddhist youths not only have a platform to grow in Dharma, but also to flourish in this heterogenous Indonesian society with people from different religious backgrounds.

YBA is committed to move forward and explore any opportunities to always give back to society as a real proof of contribution from Indonesian Buddhist youths, so that Buddha Dharma will flourish in Indonesia.
Interested in getting to know more about YBA Indonesia?
Instagram: @youngbuddhistassociation and Twitter: @ybaindonesia

