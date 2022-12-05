Wheat Flour Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Industry Overview, Analysis and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The Wheat Flour Market is expected to reach US$ 293.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global wheat flour market size reached US$ 230.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 293.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% during 2022-2027.

Wheat flour refers to the fine powder that is obtained by grinding or milling of the whole grain of wheat. It forms a viscoelastic dough upon mixing with water, and is preferred all around the world for its cohesive and elastic properties. It consists of a protein called gluten (glutenin), which is responsible for its elasticity. Wheat flour is considered highly beneficial due to its rich content of mineral salts, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iodide, manganese, copper, Vitamin B, and Vitamin E.Its consumption, therefore, is often associated with boosting immunity, regulating blood cholesterol levels and maintaining blood sugar levels. As a result, it is widely used in the preparation of bread, cakes, pancakes, pastries, noodles, pasta and chapatti.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of wheat flour in the food industry. It is widely used in the preparation of various bakery and fast food products. Catalyzed by shifting dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels, along with significant growth in the food sector, the sales of wheat flour are bolstering across the globe. The low-fat content of wheat flour and the numerous health benefits associated with its consumption is contributing to its widespread popularity among the majority of the population. The market is further driven by the widespread preference for fortified flour with improved fiber content. In line with this, the growing health consciousness among the masses due to the rising incidences of chronic diseases is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from food applications, wheat flour finds extensive applications in the production of paper, shampoos, conditioners and adhesives. Increasing production of bioplastics, facilitated by an enhanced focus on sustainable development, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to the integration of nanotechnology in wheat farming, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the wheat flour market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• All-Purpose Flour

• Semolina Flour

• Whole-Wheat Flour

• Fine Wheat Flour

• Bread Flour

• Other

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲:

• Food Use

• Feed Use

• Bio-Fuel

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Others)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

