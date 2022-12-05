Strategic Mineral Materials Market worth $108.1 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in demand to manufacture aircrafts across the globe has also contributed to the increase in the Strategic Mineral Materials Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Strategic Mineral Materials Market size is expected to be valued at US$108.1 billion by the end of the year 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The growing focus of the developed and developing countries to enhance their mineral reserves along with economy in order to avoid any material emergency across the country is driving the growth of strategic mineral materials market. The increase in the demand for strategic minerals from various key-end use industries such as construction, electrical and electronics, mining, automotive, and medical industry is driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Strategic-Mineral-Materials-Market-Research-503161

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Strategic Mineral Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the strategic mineral materials market owing to the increase in demand for strategic minerals from various key-use industries in China, India and South Korea.

2. The extensive use of electronics has led to the increase in demand for strategic minerals as they are used in the manufacture of electronics product.

3. The covid-19 pandemic has affected the strategic mineral materials market, which had has led to the slowdown of the strategic mineral materials industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503161

Segmental Analysis:

1. Niobium segment held the largest share of more than 20% in the strategic mineral materials market in the year 2020. The carbon content in niobium is the major factor that drives the demand for niobium in the strategic mineral materials market. As niobium has a high affinity to carbon, forming carbides and carbon nitrides, which is often added to steel and stainless steel in the form of Ferro-niobium to maintain a balanced package of properties.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of more than 40% in the strategic mineral materials market in the year 2020. The increasing demand for electronic products in the region is hugely contributing to the increase in demand for strategic minerals such as lithium, gallium and titanium, as they are used in the manufacture of various electrical components such as inductance (coils), resistors, capacitor, integrated circuits and others.

3. Electrical and electronics segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the strategic mineral materials market in the year 2020. The production of integrated circuits in the electronic devices require the use of strategic minerals such as gallium and magnetic alloys in precision electronics. Thus, the increase in the use of electronic devices coupled with a growing population and changing lifestyle has led to the increase in demand for strategic mineral materials market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Strategic Mineral Materials Industry are -

1. Glencore

2. Intercontinental Mining

3. Materion Corporation

4. Indium Corporation

5. WARRIOR GOLD



Click on the following link to buy the Strategic Mineral Materials Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503161

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Global Feldspathic Minerals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Feldspathic-Minerals-Market-Research-502846



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

