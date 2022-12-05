Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market Size Reach US$ 8,892 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 9.9%

Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Asia Pacific Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the asia pacific human resource (HR) technology industry?

The Asia Pacific human resource (HR) technology market size reached US$ 5,025 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,892 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

What is a asia pacific human resource (HR) technology?

Human resource (HR) technology secures data storage, automates routine processes, and provides analytical management reports and insights for enhanced decision-making. It also performs various functions, such as employee communications, rewards, talent and performance management, benefits, and onboarding processes. Several organizations are extensively utilizing HR technology to improve the efficiency of the recruitment process while streamlining the procedures, increasing applicant convenience, and reducing the burden of administration. As a result, this solution finds widespread applications across various sectors, including healthcare, information technology (IT), BFSI, healthcare, travel, hospitality, transportation, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major market drivers in the asia pacific human resource (HR) technology market?

The escalating demand for advanced tools that enhance the learning, productivity, and engagement of the employees is among the primary factors driving the Asia Pacific human resource (HR) technology market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this solution, as it offers a time-effective resolution for improving the overall financial performance and performing multiple complex tasks of the organization, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), business intelligence (BI), and dashboards to provide flexibility and a competitive edge over other firms is also catalyzing the market across the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote and design products that can adapt to the emerging requirements of the organizations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising working population and the inflating need for complex management methods are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, this system lowers the risks of systemic errors as compared to the conventional techniques, which is expected to bolster the Asia Pacific human resource (HR) technology market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Inhouse

Outsourced

Breakup by End User Industry:

TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

Public Sector

Health Care

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

Others

Breakup by Company Size:

Less than 1k Employees

1k -5k Employees

Greater than 5k Employees

By Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

