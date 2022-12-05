Submit Release
Derby Barracks / 22A5005567 / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5005567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Charles Winn                          

STATION: VSP - Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2022 - 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2227 Maple Hill Road

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Andrel Flowers                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

VICTIM: Jeremy Young

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the attached date and time, Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a call for assistance at 2227 Maple Hill Road, in Barton VT. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take the accused into custody for the above listed offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12.05.22 / 1230          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine TPK. North

Berlin, VT. 05602

(W)  802.229.9191

(C)   802.279.8145

(F)   802.229.2648

Charles.Winn@vermont.gov

 

