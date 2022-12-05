Derby Barracks / 22A5005567 / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Charles Winn
STATION: VSP - Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2022 - 2233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2227 Maple Hill Road
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Andrel Flowers
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VICTIM: Jeremy Young
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the attached date and time, Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a call for assistance at 2227 Maple Hill Road, in Barton VT. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take the accused into custody for the above listed offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12.05.22 / 1230
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Charles Winn
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine TPK. North
Berlin, VT. 05602
(W) 802.229.9191
(C) 802.279.8145
(F) 802.229.2648