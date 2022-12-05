Derby Barracks / 22A5005567 / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5005567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Charles Winn

STATION: VSP - Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2022 - 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2227 Maple Hill Road

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Andrel Flowers

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VICTIM: Jeremy Young

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time, Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a call for assistance at 2227 Maple Hill Road, in Barton VT. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take the accused into custody for the above listed offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12.05.22 / 1230

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

