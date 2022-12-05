Proactive news headlines including Eastern Metals, Cobre Ltd, Incannex Healthcare and Imugene Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) is buoyed by metallurgical test-work demonstrating that high-grade zinc and lead concentrates with good metal recoveries can be expected from the Browns Reef polymetallic base metal sulphide deposit in NSW. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has discovered high-grade copper mineralisation in drilling the Comet target at Ngami Copper Project in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), demonstrating the potential for economical grades of copper in the region. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has raised A$13 million from a placement of shares with a small consortium of US and international institutional investors with significant healthcare experience in the US, Europe and Asia. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has seen the first patient dosed as part of its intravenous (IV) cohort 2 of a trial evaluating the safety of its novel cancer-killing virus CF33-hNIS (VAXINIA). Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has followed up a successful $6 million share placement to institutional investors with an offer of additional shares to existing shareholders through a share purchase plan (SPP), to raise up to $3 million before costs. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has launched an underwritten $1 million share purchase plan at $0.165 per ordinary share following a successful $2 million share placement. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has fielded strong support for a share purchase plan (SPP) and as a result has accepted all applications, raising $1.1 million more than the original $10 million target. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has received strong validation of its cobalt strategy incorporating downstream value-adding by way of a strongly supported capital raising that has boosted its finances by more than A$22 million. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has upscaled its non-brokered private placement to C$1.3 million (~A$1.444 million) after receiving a strong response from investors. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has appointed banking veteran Daniel Sharp as an independent non-executive director. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) continues to deliver consistent results from its expanded program of metallurgical test-work at the 100%-owned high-grade Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has completed the first sale of fines from its JWD Iron Ore Mine in Western Australia, highlighting the delivery of the first JWD material to China. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) is trading higher on agreeing to non-binding Letters of Intent (LOIs) for the offtake of up to 58 million tonnes per annum of high-grade Hawsons Supergrade® concentrate from the global steel sector. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has identified multiple large epithermal gold‐silver drill targets from soil sampling at Bauloora in the renowned Lachlan Fold Belt mineral district of NSW. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has completed delivery of a US$1 million ArtemiC™ order to US distribution partner AMC Holdings – the largest order delivered by the company to date. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) joint venture partner AIC Mines Ltd has returned encouraging reverse circulation (RC) drilling results from the Lamil Gold-Copper JV Project, 30 kilometres west of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine in the highly prospective Paterson Province of Western Australia. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has kicked off the next stage of drilling at the flagship Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project in Canada, an exploration program consisting of six drilled holes for about 2,000 metres of drilling. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has returned encouraging platinum group element (PGE) results during reanalysis of aircore samples from the Gidgi JV Project in WA that point to potential nickel sulphide mineralisation. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com