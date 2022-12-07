Largest Value Added Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturer in India_Custom Extrusion Profiles_Global Aluminium Private Limited
Global Aluminium Ltd, the comprehensive solution provider of custom made aluminium extruded products, manufacturing diverse aluminium profiles, since 25 years.USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For almost three decades, Global Aluminium Private Limited (GAPL), the manufacturer of aluminium extrusion profiles, has established itself as one of the leading brands in the aluminum extrusion industry with two advanced automated aluminum manufacturing facilities. GAPL has been providing high-quality aluminum extruded products across the globe for over 25 years, developing expertise in aluminium alloys. Since then, the company has been known for its peerless reliability in the world of premium-quality aluminium profiles & emerged as one of the top aluminium extrusion manufacturer.
GAPL is currently regarded as one of the pioneering companies in aluminium exports to nations like the USA, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Australia, Turkey, Middle East, Kuwait, Argentina, Brazil, China and Russia. It has been successfully helping businesses with multiple verticals of products and value added services.
Emerging as a differentiating factor on the global stage:
As part of its mission to cater to a diverse and dynamic markets, both domestic and international, for value-added extrusions and aluminium extruded downstream products, GAPL has created a distinct mark in the industry, to become one of the largest aluminium extrusion company. The ISO 9001-2015 certification attests to this.
● GAPL has 100% in-house testing facilities ensuring that products meet the highest standards.
● It has a vast network with branch offices spreading across global countries, which gives the company the opportunity to give better service through easy contact and support.
● It is a team of solid technicians who take the time to understand the needs of the customer, suggest a course of action that is the most appropriate, and achieve the ultimate satisfaction of customer needs.
Areas of Expertise:
GAPL developed a robust portfolio of aluminum extrusion profiles for complex global needs, proving time and again the dominance in the aluminium extrusion industry. With a capacity of 50,000 TPA, Global Aluminium is equipped with in-house value additions such as anodizing, powder coating, and precision machining facilities, tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries, including Building & Construction, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Electrical and 80 others.
Global Aluminium manufactures profiles ranging in size from 0 mm to 300 mm, subject to the alloy and other specifications, with thicknesses ranging from 0.4 mm to 125 mm. There are more than 50,000 dies for 15,000 different profiles.
It provides fitting solutions that are suitable for every conceivable and convenient requirement in different alloys ranging from 1xxx series to 7xxx series, as well as tempers M, 0, T4, T5, T6, and T7. In addition to the extrusions that are manufactured in the plant, Global Aluminium is also able to supply materials that are in accordance with DIN/EN/ASTM/BS and international standards confirming to customer specifications that are subject to design constraints.
DNA of the Global aluminium can be found in its research and development:
Based on the priority markets, the company's research team has developed differentiated offerings and created new platforms in response to these markets. Through the years, they have developed strategic options that highlight the capabilities necessary to satisfy the needs of multiple segments and industries, enabling them to serve complex needs and achieve organizational goals with the agility and conviction they need.
GAPL's plans to leverage the levers of growth: A look at the future:
Global’s journey so far has been astounding! Now, it is planning to build an additional 16000MT of production capacity by the end of 2023, adding up to 50,000MT. As part of this process, the company has been growing in terms of the number of extrusion presses. The team is also focused on enhancing the existing infrastructure by using modern technology machinery and integrating automation into the processes with substantial modifications into order to maximize the power of automation.
In keeping with the spirit of contribution, GAPL’s Activities – Towards the Future:
Global Aluminium's commitment to contribute to the social and economic development of society focusing on areas such as Health & Hygiene, Education & Employment, Empowerment & Equality, Environmental conservation and many others. Through its social initiatives, around 10 lakhs of lives have been empowered up to this point. Also, as a part of our environmental responsibility goals, Global Aluminium began driving sustainability with green aluminium being key objective.
