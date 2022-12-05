Submit Release
Ottawa's “Great Gatsby! It’s Murder” Raising Funds and Awareness for Homeless Youth

American Variety Entertainment and Paper Picture Productions presents “Great Gatsby! It’s Murder” a benefit show for Operation Come Home

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Variety Entertainment and Paper Picture Productions presents “Great Gatsby! It’s Murder” a benefit for Operation Come Home. Set in Chicago, in the 1920’s Flapper era, Rachel Paul’s acclaimed whodunnit comedy is all glitz, glamour, music and (dare we say it?) Murder!

With a cast of new, young, talented artists from Eastern Ontario and Quebec, and directed by Ottawa based Gemini award-winning actress, Shannon Lawson, this show is bound to entertain! Come dressed in flapper attire, and ring in the New Year in the highest style, at the hottest show in town!

Premiering at the National Arts Centre, with several nights already sold out, “Great Gatsby! It’s Murder” will tour the greater Ottawa region and surrounds cities, such as: Kemptville, Smith Falls and Brockville.

This production has been a labor of love for all those involved, and we hope to be able to support Ottawa’s homeless youth, through Operation Come Home’s hot breakfast program, as much as we can during this winter season .

Tickets are available now at www.paperpictureproductions.com

VIP passes are available for each show. Please message on the website to inquire.

