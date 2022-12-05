High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 2.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A Substantial Rise and Overall Prevalence of the Diabetic and Obese Population in High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Artificial Sweeteners are synthetic sugar substitutes that may or may not be derived from naturally occurring substances. Due to a higher sweetener content/index, the paramount need for artificial sweetener in volume offers greater benefits to the manufacturers. Furthermore, substitutes such as saccharin, aspartame, advantame and neotame offer alternatives in beverages since virtually no calories are present in them. Due to a rampant increase in the diabetes rate along with obesity incidence across the globe, artificial sweeteners fulfill the right role in mitigating significant health woes. However, within the recent timeline, artificial sweeteners are facing extensive backlash from researchers and global bodies due to certain cases of cardiovascular diseases directly linked to artificial sweeteners. Lastly, the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners industry outlook for the forecast period of 2022-2027 remains moderate. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-High-Intensity-Artificial-Sweeteners-Market-Research-513493

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to the higher popularity of products in the region, associated with factors such as the increasing obese population in the region.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period because of the growing role of India and China as manufacturing hubs for various food applications.

3. Growing demand for products relying on low-sugar or sugar-free content along with growing cardiovascular issues and the addition of a sugar tax in certain regions would aid market growth.

4. However, peculiar artificial tastes and high product costs impede the market in developing and underdeveloped regions. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513493

Segmental Analysis:

1. Manufacturers in the artificial sweeteners market are also aiming to target pharmaceutical manufacturers to meet the increasing demand for aspartame as a flavoring and sweetening agent in medicines. However, sucralose is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Aspartame held a dominant market share in the year 2021 as it is much sweeter (nearly 200x) than sugar and thereby, more cost-efficient than other artificial sweeteners. The Food and Beverages segment held a dominant market share in 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The health-conscious attributes of the global population have been rising to a level, where sugar is conceived as an important purchasing deterrent point. As per AHA research, 77% of Americans are actively trying to lessen the intake of table sugar, while nearly 70% of consumers are willing to give up their favorite sugary products for a low-sugar product.

3. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in 2021. It is due to the widespread availability of the following products through various intermediaries’ channels. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Primarily, the demand for sweeteners such as acesulfame potassium and sucralose amongst others is high in China due to various industrial applications in food and beverage manufacturing along with health concerns. As per the diabetes journal, nearly 10-12% of adults in China were diabetic in 2020-2021.

4. Thus, patients suffering from diabetes are stopped from consuming table sugar/processed beet or cane sugar. As per International Diabetes Federation, nearly 537 million adults are living with diabetes, which is predicted to increase to 643 million in 2030. 541 million adults have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of type 2 diabetes.

5. According to an article published by the Massachusetts General Hospital in August 2021, cutting down 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cases of cardiovascular disease, 490,000 deaths related to cardiovascular disease and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. Additionally, according to Cargill, the number of artificial and natural sweetener-based products launched annually increased from 377 products in 2009 to 5,710 in 2019.

6. Furthermore, as per Pan American Health Organization, a 25% increase in the price of sugar (beet/cane) beverages can result in a higher excise tax, which in turn would reduce consumption by 34% in the U.S. Owing to such policies in development, opportunities would be immense for the market. Furthermore, cross-competition in price relativity favors natural sugar substitutes such as stevia. For example, Great Value - Granulated Stevia Sweeteners (9.7 Oz) costs $5.97. However, NUSCI Aspartame (1.75Oz) costs $15.95. Hence, a difference of nearly 300% is observed.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners industry are -

1. Tata & Lyle

2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

5. Archers Daniels Midland Company

Click on the following link to buy the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513493

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Sugar Substitutes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7474/sugar-substitutes-market.html

B. Sugar Free Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17778/sugar-free-market.html

C. Stevia Sugar Blends Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Stevia-Sugar-Blends-Market-Research-513426

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062