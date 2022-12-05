Paper Cups Market Size, Global Industry Trends, Overview, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The paper cups market is expected to reach 280.8 Billion Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.27% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the global paper cups market size reached 260.2 Billion Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 280.8 Billion Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.27% during 2022-2027.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Paper cups stand for disposable cups that are mostly used for consuming tea, soups, coffee, and soft drinks. They are available in numerous types, such as hot beverage cups, single-walled cups, cold beverage cups, double-wall cups, etc. These paper cups are made up of thin cardboard or paper and coated with wax or polyethylene that improves their durability and prevents the liquid from soaking in or leaking out of the paper. They are recyclable, lightweight, and cost-effective. Paper cups do not require cleaning and can be safely and easily discarded post-use. Consequently, they find widespread applications in coffee and tea shops, quick service restaurants (QSR), offices, educational institutions, etc.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The emerging trend of takeaway restaurant services and ready-to-eat food across countries, on account of the hectic lifestyles and busy schedules of consumers, is primarily driving the paper cups market. Furthermore, the elevating awareness about the damaging environmental effect of using plastic cups is also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies across the globe aimed at preventing the use of plastic and foam-based products to facilitate efficient waste management and lower environmental pollution is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing focus among leading market players on adopting sustainable manufacturing methods and the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate biodegradable cups are further stimulating the global market. In addition to this, the expanding commercial and institutional areas, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to fuel the paper cups market in the coming years.

𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The global paper cups industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝘂𝗽 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

• Benders Paper Cups

• Huhtamaki

• International Paper

• Dart Container

• Go-Pak

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global paper cups market on the basis of cup type, wall type, application, end-user, distribution channel and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Hot Paper Cups

• Cold Paper Cups

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Single Wall

• Double Wall

• Triple Wall

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Tea and Coffee

• Chilled Food and Beverages

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿:

• Coffee and Tea Shops

• QSR and Other Fast Food Shops

• Offices and Educational Institutions

• Residential Use

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

