Cedar Oil Market worth $441.6 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.8% - IndustryARC

Use of Cedar Oil in Insect Repellent Products Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Cedar Oil Market Size is estimated to reach $441.6 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cedarwood essential oil is a substance derived from the needles, leaves, bark and berries of cedar trees. There are several different kinds of cedars, including western red cedar, Spanish cedar, Alaskan yellow cedar and eastern red and white cedar. The most widely used kind of cedar is an evergreen conifer called the eastern red cedar, scientific name Juniperus Virginiana L. Cedar oil is used in cosmetic, pharmaceutical and personal care industries owing to its attributes like anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic. The atlas cedarwood oil is mostly preferred in aromatherapy owing to its woody and sweet taste which is sharper than cedarwood oil. Cedarwood oil is effective in depression and is used in the spa & relaxation industry. As per World Health Organization (WHO) about 280 million people around the world are under depression; which increases the demand for cedar oil. Such growing demand for cedar oil and its application in various industries like cosmetics & skincare, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals and personal care products fuels the growth of the Global Cedar Oil Market over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing demand for cedar oil-based cosmetic products.

2. The Global Cedar Oil Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing aging population and hectic life culture with growing depression among the population.

2. However, the unavailability of raw materials and their high price may limit Global Cedar Oil Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Global Cedar Oil Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Steam Distillation segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the commercial production of oil from this technique and the high yield of oil from raw materials. The steam distillation process is mostly used to extract essential oils as its phenolic bio compound evaporates with steam and condenses in oil.

2. Global Cedar Oil Market share. However, Aromatherapy is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Owing to the growing demand for cedar oil in aromatherapy, it helps relieve pain, stress and anxiety improves sleep and has cleansing properties.

3. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021, as it is the leading producer and consumer of cedar oil. According to the Ballinger TX organization, in February 2022, Runnels County held 74.91% of cedar oil production and Taylor held 12.69% of total production.

4. The demand for essential oils usually in spa and aromatherapy centers is high owing to their relaxing effects and rejuvenating properties. According to Boulevard, in 2019 in the U.S, by 2027, the size of the global spa market is expected to reach $133 billion, a marked increase from the pre-pandemic market size of $105 billion recorded in 2019.

5. The average pest control price in the U.S is $400 to $950 per year which can be minimized by using cedar oil. Such insect repellent properties of cedar oil and its use in insect repellent products drive the growth of the Global Cedar Oil Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

6. To produce cedar oil the raw material from the cedar tree is required but due to the over-exploration of natural resources and commercial plantation of selected varieties, the cedar plant is listed in IUCN red list as its population reduced by over 20%. The current price of cedar in India is 2,500 INR per cubic foot. Such low availability of raw materials and their high price may limit the growth of the Global Cedar Oil Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cedar Oil industry are -

1. Essential oil in.

2. Finetech Industry Limited

3. Foreverest Resources Ltd.

4. Neptune Wellness Solutions

5. Mother Herbs (P) Ltd.

