Thermal Interface Materials Market Share 2022-2027: Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends

The increasing demand for consumer electronic devices across the globe is driving the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global thermal interface materials market reached a value of US$ 2.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global thermal interface materials market to reach US$ 5.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027.

Thermal interface materials (TIMs) refer to products inserted between two heat-producing devices to facilitate heat dissipation and enhance thermal coupling. Some commonly utilized TIMs include adhesive tapes, phase-change materials, potting compounds, liquid adhesives, and gels and greases. They are manufactured using silicone and include a base material with added fillers to increase thermal conductivity. TIMs offer a thick bond line that provides effective heat transfer while enhancing the performance and shelf life of electronic devices. They exhibit high thermal and electrical conductivity and assist in addressing heat transfer and mechanical fixation problems. As a result, these materials find extensive applications in manufacturing semiconductor packaging, power electronics, automobile components, and communication and consumer devices.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Additionally, the widespread product utilization to manufacture energy-efficient, compact, and durable light-emitting diode (LED) lights used in residential and industrial sectors is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of sustainable TIMs manufactured from recycled cotton textiles and graphene nanoplatelets due to the escalating problem of electronic waste management are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive product application in the automotive industry, increasing demand for miniaturized devices, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Dow Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Indium Corporation

Kitagawa Industries America Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Tapes and Films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and Adhesives

Phase Change Materials

Metal Based Materials

Others

Breakup by Application:

Telecom

Computer

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

