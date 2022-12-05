A2 Milk Market Size Expected to Reach $17.5 Billion with CAGR of 16.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Use of A2 Milk in Milk Based Beverages Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that A2 Milk Market Size is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Beta-casein protein in cow milk comes in two varieties: a1 and a2. A2 milk is defined as milk that only includes the a2 beta-casein protein. A2 milk is produced by particular breeds of cows whose milk contains beta-casein, amino acid, opioid peptides, beta casomorphin and proline. It is mostly found in breeds like Guernsey, Sahiwal, Gir and Red Sindhi. A2 milk is rich in nutritional value such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, & protein and is easy to digest. It is believed that it reduces heart disease risk and dairy-related inflammation, owing to the high nutritional quality of A2 milk and its growing demand in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Enfamil launched an infant formula containing A2 milk. Such increasing demand drive the growth of the A2 milk industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/A2-Milk-Market-Research-511073

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the rising demand for A2 milk and related products propelling the growth of the A2 Milk Market Size.

2. The A2 Milk Market is predicted to increase owing to its attributes like ease of digestion.

3. However, the chances of contamination in A2 milk products may limit A2 Milk Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the A2 Milk Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511073

Segmental Analysis:

1. This is owing to the growing demand for the A2 milk market by health-conscious consumers. A2 milk is taught as equivalent to mother milk, hence the demand for liquid milk is high. Such increasing demand drive the growth of the A2 milk market share. However, powder forms are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Infant Formula is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the nutritional quality of A2 milk and its increasing demand for infant nutritional formulas surging the growth of the A2 milk market. In May 2022, Fonterra, A2 Milk Company and Bellamy's Organic submitted applications to FDA for supplying infant formula in the U.S. owing to the shortage of infant formulas in this region.

3. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 39% in the year 2021. Owing to the availability of A2 breed cows and the rising demand for dairy products in this region and A2 milk is mostly produced in the Asia-Pacific region. This is owing to the rising demand for A2 milk in this region. A2 milk is available in 20,000 different stores in the U.S., as per data published by Dairy Herd in September 2020. Such rising demand for A2 milk and related products in North America fuels the growth of the A2 Milk Market Size over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. the A2 milk company announced a partnership with KidsCan and declared a contribution of $1,30,000 per year for an initial term of 3 years to assist in the funding of KidsCan programs. Such rising demand and growing company development drive the growth of the A2 Milk Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. From February to July 2022, the U.S imported 5,11,867 kg of milk and cream from New Zealand and WTO as per the USDA dairy import circular 2022. Such growing demand for milk drives the growth of the A2 Milk Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. As per the Consumers report organization, the cost of standard milk is $1.73, for organic $3.12 and for A2 milk it is $4.29 for a 56-ounce pack in August 2020. Such high cost and growing chances of adulteration and contamination may limit the growth of the A2 Milk Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the A2 Milk industry are -

1. Gujrat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

2. The A2 Milk Company

3. Vinamilk

4. Freedom Foods Group

5. Vedaaz Organics

Click on the following link to buy the A2 Milk Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511073

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Milk Protein Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19158/milk-protein-market

B. Infant & Mother Nutrition Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15007/infant-mother-nutrition-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062