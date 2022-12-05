Basmati Rice Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for High-Quality Basmati Rice Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Basmati Rice Market Size is estimated to reach $31.6 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Basmati is a variety of long, slender-grained aromatic rice that is traditionally grown in India, Pakistan and Nepal. The aroma of basmati rice is due to the presence of the chemical 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. It also contains amino acid, folic acid, thiamine and carbohydrates. The aroma, aesthetic taste and high nutritional values surge the demand for aromatic basmati rice. Government initiatives to increase production and strengthen the supply chain of basmati rice are expected to propel market growth. For instance, in November 2021 to boost exports of basmati rice, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and Basmati Export Development Foundation took steps to sensitize farmers involved in the cultivation of Basmati rice in key growing regions of India about the adoption of good agricultural practices. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, US rice imports have been increasing over the last 20 years, from about 10% of the domestic market to around 25% by 2019-2020 (August-July). Most U.S. rice imports are aromatic varieties from Asia - jasmine from Thailand and basmati from India and Pakistan. Such government support and imports of high-quality Basmati Rice propel the growth of the Basmati Rice Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-pacific held a dominant market share in 2021. The high production & consumption of rice as a staple food in this region are driving the Market.

2. The Basmati Rice Market Size is predicted to increase due to growing research for the development of high-yielding varieties of basmati rice.

3. However, the stringent regulation for export by developed countries may limit the market growth over the forecast period. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Basmati Rice Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Raw basmati rice is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to its high nutritional content than any other type of rice. As per an article published in WebMD in August 2020, eating whole grains like brown basmati rice is linked to a lower risk of heart disease by reducing blood cholesterol levels and the risk of high blood pressure.

2. Household use is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. As rice is a staple food in Asian cuisines, it provides a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, folic acid and amino acids. As Asia holds about 60% of the global population, the demand for basmati rice continues to increase around the world.

3. Asia-pacific held a dominant market share of 40% in 2021 due to the high production and consumption rate of Basmati Rice in this region. According to a report published by Rice Today in August 2022, more than 90% of rice is consumed in Asia. China, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh are the top basmati rice-producing countries in this region further driving the growth of the regional market Size. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. In 2022, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute introduced three new varieties of basmati rice - PB1847, PB1885 and PB1886, with resistance to bacterial blight and blast disease. According to EU Agricultural Outlook 2020-2030, the demand for imported rice in this region is expected to grow until 2030. Hence, enhancing the market growth.

5. The demand for basmati rice increased by 70% in 2020-21 in European Union. Moreover, India exported 231,930 Metric Tons of Basmati Rice to the EU from April 2020 to November 2020. Such growing demand for high-quality aromatic rice drives the growth of the market.

6. Also, the zero-tolerance policy for GMOs in many developed countries creates a major threat to the supply chain. In 2022, PUSA – 1121 basmati rice variety from India got rejected by the EU due to a high level of fungicide. It caused the sales dropdown from 500,000 tones per year to 150,000 to 2,00,000 tones per year. Such stringent regulations can restrain Basmati Rice Industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Basmati Rice industry are -

1. Adani Wilmar Ltd

2. ITC

3. East End Foods

4. TBA Suntra

5. Amira Basmati Rice

