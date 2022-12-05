Autologous Cell Therapy Market to Grow $29.1 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 21%

The factors propelling the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market are rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and public and private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy. Based on, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for of the global autologous cell therapy market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Autologous Cell Therapy Market generated $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $29.1 Billion CAGR 21.0% No. of Pages in Report 188 Segments Covered Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of cancer Increase in the number of clinical trials Rise in public and private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy Opportunities Rise in technological advancements and R&D in autologous cell therapy Restraints Inflated cost associated with autologous cell therapy and lower treatment facilities



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector worldwide. The reduced demand for autologous cell therapy, less supply of raw materials, and reduced manufacturing of products impacted the market negatively.

The significant reduction in clinical trials for autologous cell therapy, owing to strict government guidelines against COVID-19, hampered the market growth. Moreover, reduced hospitals visits, closure of borders, and confinement of people to their homes impacted the supply chains of the life-saving medical products in the autologous cell therapy market.

With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the market has stabilized due to rise in patient visits to hospital and cancer treatment facilities. Cancer treatment is given priority which lead to an increase in demand for autologous cell therapy.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autologous cell therapy market based on therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on therapeutic area, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the cancer treatment centers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global autologous cell therapy market analyzed in the research include Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Vericel Corporation, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech, Inc.), Tego Science, Sanpower Group (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.), Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., GC Biopharma (GC Cell), and CORESTEM, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global autologous cell therapy market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



