Global Barcode (QR codes) Scanner Market Driven by Growing Product Adoption by Retailers

The global barcode scanner market is driven by the growing product adoption by retailers and increasing applications in the healthcare sector.

What are the growth prospects of the barcode scanner industry?

The global barcode scanner market size reached US$ 6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

What is a barcode scanner?

A barcode scanner is a hand-held and stationary input device used to capture and read the information of a barcode. It consists of a light source, a lens, and a light sensor that translates optical impulses into electrical ones. It detects the reflected light from dark bars and white spaces of the universal product code (UPC) and the decoder converts it into data and forwards it to the computer. It assists in maintaining tight and accurate control over inventory, providing a real-time view of the stored products, and eliminating human errors.

Besides this, it helps in effective business operations by enabling high accuracy and better decision-making. Moreover, its accuracy remains the same, regardless of the material they are scanned on, and does not require any special training to learn due to its standardized process. As a result, the barcode scanner is gaining immense traction in retail and commercial sectors across the globe and finds extensive applications across numerous industries, such as general manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and warehousing, commercial aviation, and defense. At present, camera-based, charge-coupled device readers, laser, omnidirectional barcode, pen-type readers, radio frequency identification (RFID), and smartphone-based scanners are available worldwide.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major market drivers in the barcode scanner market?

Rapid urbanization and the introduction of technologies for scanning and analyzing inventory data in retail and warehousing sectors represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, a significant surge in online and offline distribution channels across the globe is bolstering the market growth. For instance, a barcode scanner significantly reduces human errors while typing product names and numbers. It also allows more accurate reading of data and information, such as product count, date of manufacturing, date of supply, and selling price, which are printed on the packaging of the product in the form of a barcode. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for barcode scanners.

Additionally, the widespread integration of barcode scanners in the healthcare sector to ensure the correct treatment to the right patient, safety, and reduced errors is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, barcode technology streamlines the patient admittance process, track medication and care admission, and identify patient throughout their entire stay. Furthermore, the easy availability of barcode scanners in online and offline distribution channels, coupled with doorstep delivery and secured payment gateways, is propelling the market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for integrating the latest technologies into the barcode scanners are driving the market.

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Bluebird Inc., Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A), Denso Wave Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., JC Square Inc. (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.), SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Handheld Barcode Scanner

Stationary Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Type:

Wired Barcode Scanner

Wireless Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Scanner Type:

Rugged Barcode Scanner

Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Technology:

Camera Based Reader

Charge Coupled Device Reader

Laser Scanner

Omni Directional Barcode Scanners

Pen Type Reader

RFID Reader

Smart Phone Based Scanner

Others

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Retail and Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics and Warehousing

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

