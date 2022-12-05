Portable Solar Panel Market Size to Hit US$1,296.3 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Investments on Solar Powered Consumer Electronic Products will Positively Drive the Portable Solar Panel Market Demand for Portable Solar Charging

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Portable Solar Panel Market size is forecast to reach US$1,296.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2027. Portable Solar Panels can be considered as an advancement of solar charging, which comprises of photovoltaic cells assembly, with easy installation or set up, ensuring high portability. Manufacturing of such solar panels includes range of cell types like monolithic, amorphous and so on, which drive its market adoptability, due to offering maximized power output. Additionally, governmental initiatives towards off-grid energy access, growing penetration of portable and wireless energy efficient devices along with growing concerns on depletion of energy sources like fossil fuels have been contributing to its market growth overtime. Increasing investments on solar powered consumer electronic products, growing demand for flexible/thin film electronic devices, shift towards electric or hybrid automotives, and many others are set to fuel the market demand for portable solar panels in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Portable Solar Panels with crystalline cells are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributing to minimal space requirement, longer life expectancy, and many others.

2. APAC Portable Solar Panel market held the largest share in 2020, owing to government incentives or measures to raise solar energy transition, rising adoption of portable energy efficient devices and so on.

3. Growing demand for flexible or thin film electronic devices driving the need for foldable panels along with increasing investments on solar powered consumer products is analyzed to significantly drive the global portable solar panel market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on cell type segmentation, Crystalline portable solar panel market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Due to ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) coating, these ultra-lightweight and less fragile solar panels were 50% lighter compared to panels available in the market, thus creating easy as well as fast setup. Such developments are meant to drive the market demand for crystalline portable solar panels in the long run.

3. Portable Solar Panels for leisure/recreational activities is analyzed to witness the fastest market growth with CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. According to the Outdoor Foundation report, about 53% of Americans aged 6 and above, participated in outdoor recreational activities in 2020, which created one of the highest participation rate on record.

5. APAC region had dominated the global portable solar panel market in 2020, with a share of 36% and is also anticipated to have a significant market growth during 2021-2026. Governmental incentives or measures to raise solar energy transition, growing adoption of portable energy efficient devices, along with supporting electricity access to rural or remote areas have been attributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Portable Solar Panel industry are -

1. Goal Zero

2. Renogy

3. Go Power

4. Suntactics

5. Solar Frontier

