The Okura Resort Muscat to Open in 2027

Will be the first Okura brand hotel in Oman

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort Muscat will open in 2027 in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, located at the southeastern tip of the Arabian peninsula. This will the first Okura-branded property and the first Japanese-branded hotel in Oman. The company has contracted with Saud Bahwan Group to manage the new property.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., commented, "We are delighted that the Okura Group will be bringing the Okura brand to the Sultanate of Oman. This expansion into the Middle East will create a new base for the Okura Group as we seek to raise the profile of Okura Nikko Hotels in the region."

He added, "We are confident that this hotel will allow us to better cater to our customers in the region, both those on business and those vacationing, by introducing them to the Japanese art of hospitality in Oman."

Mohammed Saud Bahwan, Chairman, Saud Bahwan Group, added, "It gives me immense joy to be partnering with the globally-renowned Okura Nikko Hotels. Saud Bahwan Group has been closely associated with Japanese brands for several years. Through the Okura Resort Muscat luxury hotel, we aim to offer customers in Oman and from around the world the finest experiences inspired by Japanese hospitality."

The new hotel will offer a total of 150 guest rooms, each with a standard area of approximately 50 square meters. The rooms will feature breathtaking views of the vast golf course of Al Mouj Golf, a world-renowned European Tour venue, and the Gulf of Oman.

The lobby and other public spaces will be designed in a fusion of Omani and Japanese styles and traditions. A variety of dining options will be available, including all-day dining, teppanyaki and other Japanese cuisine, and western-style fine dining. The hotel will also offer banquet facilities for a variety of occasions, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, and a gymnasium.

Having served as a trading center for merchants over the centuries, The Sultanate of Oman has historical links to Asia and in particular to Japan. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Oman and Japan, and the two countries have developed particularly friendly links over the intervening years.

Thanks to the country's long coastline bordering the Indian Ocean, a wide variety of marine life—including sea turtles and dolphins—is present throughout the year. Marine sports such as yachting and diving are also popular.

Based on its national "Oman Vision 2040" strategy formulated in 2019, Oman aims to develop a diverse economy. The country's tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, spurred in part by its beautiful natural environment.

Overview of The Okura Resort Muscat

Location: Plot No. 1078, Block: Phase 1, Baushar, Hay Al Mouj, Sultanate of Oman

Number of guest rooms: 150

Restaurants: an all-day dining facility, a Japanese restaurant, a teppanyaki restaurant and a restaurant offering fine western-style dining

Facilities: Fitness center, indoor and outdoor pool, spa

Banquets & conference facilities: 7 banquet and meeting rooms

Access: 10 minutes' drive from Muscat International Airport

About Saud Bahwan Group

Saud Bahwan Group is Oman's largest business group, offering world-class products and services in diverse fields including automotive & allied businesses, heavy vehicles, construction equipment, turnkey projects, industrial equipment, municipal & civic services, manufacturing, property & real estate and travel & tourism. The brands include Toyota, Lexus, Hino, Ford, Lincoln, Kia, Komatsu, Kato, MAN, Yokohama, Continental, Goodyear and many more.

Saud Bahwan Group's inspiring journey, was charted by its visionary founder – Saud Bahwan, who was inspired by his enterprising forefathers who were seafaring traders with trading activities dating back to the 1800s. The group's association with Japanese brands began in the mid 1960s with the introduction of Toshiba in Oman. Soon after agencies for renowned Japanese brands like Seiko and Akai too were acquired. In the late 1960s, after a series of discussions with Toyota Motor Corporation, renowned Japanese automotive brand – Toyota was added to the Group's portfolio.

Throughout all its endeavours, Saud Bahwan Group has made considerable investments in infrastructure, human resources and marketing initiatives across various operations to maintain high standards of customer care.

In recognition of Saud Bahwan Group's unrelenting efforts towards achieving high levels of customer care, the group has been honoured with a number of accolades and laurels from distinguished bodies and principals the world over.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 81 properties (54 in Japan and 27 overseas) encompassing some 24,725 guest rooms (as of December 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

