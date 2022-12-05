Author Daniel Duke's new book "Man Camp" is a tale of self-realization that follows ten men as they set off on a ten-day retreat to define what being a man truly entails

Recent release "Man Camp" from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke is an enlightening tale that follows Don, a former women's basketball coach, on a journey through Man Camp, a program designed to test one's manhood. Along the way, each of the ten campers will discover something about themselves and what being a man means to each of them.

KESWICK, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Duke, who taught for fifty years and held university positions at Lewis & Clark College, Stanford, and the University of Virginia, has completed his new book "Man Camp": a captivating tale that follows ten men who embark on a rigorous adventure camp for ten days to discover what it means to be a man today, and the life changing experiences they encounter.

"Society today is obsessed with identity—gender, race, religion, political persuasion, and so on. So what does it mean, in this charged atmosphere, to be a man? That is the question that brought ten men from very different backgrounds to the wilderness of Central Oregon. Ten men: ten days of challenges, each designed to test different dimensions of manhood. Imagine, for instance, that you received instructions to spend the morning doing something that you associate with being a man. One of the ten participants in Man Camp, and the central character, is a recently retired coach of a women's basketball team. Why he chose to attend Man Camp and what he discovered in the process await the reader," writes author Daniel Duke.

Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Duke's moving story dares to tackle the question of what defines manhood, and what the word means for each man who takes a leap of faith to participate in Man Camp. Readers will discover a beautiful tale of growth and courage in the face of society's pressures to become a man, and the incredible truths that Don comes to know along with the rest of the Man Camp participants.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase

"Man Camp" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing