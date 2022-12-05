Author Earl Anderson's new book "A Child's Christmas in Sweden and Other Memories" is a reflective memoir that shares the subjects' unique experiences.

Recent release "A Child's Christmas in Sweden and Other Memories" from Page Publishing author Earl Anderson offers a fascinating story of a remarkable life of a Swedish emigrant, as told through English-translated letters.

At age twenty-three, Göran Bixo emigrated to northern Minnesota, armed with an engineering degree from Katrineholm. His young sister, Ruth, in a memoir, remembers him and their grandfather, "Iorn Anners" (Iron Andersson), for songs and stories at Christmastime. As a child, Göran survived rheumatic fever. He almost died of Spanish flu in 1918. By day in Duluth, he repaired tracks for the streetcar company. By night, he studied English and citizenship at Denfeld High School. He was popular as a vocalist, having been taught by his father, Bengt Bixo, the "Violin King of Mörsil." His goal was to be a gud nykommer, an ideal newcomer. In letters home, he recounts immigrant experiences in details that are witty, astute, and optimistic in times of adversity. In Sweden and North America, the documents in this book have circulated in the family for years. After a century, it is time to open them to the world in English translation.

Author Earl Anderson earned his BA on the Duluth campus of the University of Minnesota. A child of Swedish miners and farmers, his ancestral home was Fröå, a copper-mining village in west Jämtland, just over the mountains from Trondheim. These locations play a role in "A Child's Christmas in Sweden and Other Memories." Anderson earned his Ph.D. at the University of Oregon and served as professor and college dean at Cleveland State University. The author of some fifty articles and seven other books, his field of study was medieval literature. In retirement in Concord, North Carolina, his interest turned contemporary in "Friendly Fire in the Literature of War" and "Postmodern Artistry in Medievalist Fiction." His lifelong interest in family history finds expression in an edition of the Civil War diary William Biss, Sixteenth Wisconsin Infantry, Pioneer Corps (in press), and in the present collection of texts translated from Swedish.

Earl Anderson writes, "When I was ten and my brother Stan was nine, our family moved to a farm that my folks bought from our father's best friend, Mel Soneson, who was then a theology professor at North Park College in Chicago. The farm wasn't, strictly speaking, a 'homestead.' It was carved out of forestland that Nels Soneson, a 'free church' Swedish pastor, purchased from Duluth, Winnipeg, and Pacific Railroad in the 1930s."

