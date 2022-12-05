Author Carol Ann's new book "The Breath of Life: Trees" is a charmingly illustrated rhyming tale celebrating the beauty and importance of trees for young readers.

Recent release "The Breath of Life: Trees" from Page Publishing author Carol Ann is an uplifting and educational children's book offering lilting verse and informative facts about some of the benefits provided by trees in our parks, neighborhoods, and natural areas.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carol Ann, a former elementary school music teacher who is now retired after a twenty-one-year career teaching in the South Bronx, has completed her new book "The Breath of Life: Trees": a beautiful message for readers of all ages inspired by her love of animals, wildlife, and nature.

The author shares, "My poem, 'The Breath of Life: Trees', talks about the importance of trees in our lives. Trees provide water and oxygen. They provide food for the animals and protect the world from too much sun."

