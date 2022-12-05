Author Regina Bennett's new book "Looking Back" is a compilation of memories from the author and her relatives that creates a record of the author's family history.

Recent release "Looking Back" from Page Publishing author Regina Bennett is a beautiful series of memories from the author's past as well as personal accounts from her family members. Connecting her tale with those of other family members, Bennett crafts a family history that readers of all backgrounds can connect with and invites readers to embark on their own journey of looking back.

FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regina Bennett, a wife and mother who graduated from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis with minors in Writing, Political Science, Philosophy, and Legal Studies, with a certificate in Leadership Studies, has completed her new book "Looking Back: Individual Memories from Birth and Beyond Sometimes Painful, Other Times Happy! Through It All, There Is Healing in Remembering Do or can you remember...?": a beautiful collection of first-hand accounts that explores the author's past and early childhood as well as the members of her family.

"'Looking Back' started with the question that I asked myself, '...do or can you remember your life as an infant...?' In other words, infancy (birth to two years old) was the original focus of the book," writes Bennett. "However, during my interviewing and listening process, me writing, as others shared their stories, several informed me that they could not remember their infancy. Therefore, I included life beyond infancy. Then, they were able to share what they remembered from their adolescence to young adult years.

"This quest brought memories together like a puzzle, allowing all to see a larger picture of ourselves and how we fit together as a family. This process includes keeping an open mind, individuals sharing their own stories as they remember them, not what others remember about them. Reliving life through our memories is sometimes happy and sometimes tearfully painful; all-in-all, this experience involves healing of the mind, body, and spirit (soul) simultaneously! Some memories may be disturbing; some may make you laugh and or cry, but through it all, there will be healing during or at the end of the process of remembering. Therefore, my invitation to you is to try a quest of your own with your family and or friends and watch the healing take place.

"Memories within 'Looking Back' allow individuals to focus on their infancy, childhood, and young adult years! For example, being left behind can be a traumatic experience, and no one knows except the individual who experienced it can or will be able to tell his or her own story. In addition, memories help us to learn more about our loved ones (e.g., our ancestors) as we gain insight into the past and oftentimes are able to heal from overwhelming experiences that perhaps others know nothing about until reading their stories. Everyone has a story to tell from his or her own perspective, and I challenge you to write and share your own!"

Published by Page Publishing, Regina Bennett's stirring collection of stories and memories paints a beautiful tapestry of her family's history, and their different yet interconnected paths through life. Captivating and thought-provoking, Bennett shares her story to leave behind a record of her family's accomplishments, and invites readers to do the same, by asking themselves and loved ones what they can remember of their own pasts.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Looking Back: Individual Memories from Birth and Beyond Sometimes Painful, Other Times Happy! Through It All, There Is Healing in Remembering Do or can you remember...?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

