Pastor Cleverly Takes Mind-Sharpening Word Search Puzzles to a Spiritual Level

Xulon Press presents a collection of puzzles to provide relaxation and spiritual growth.

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gregory Sims gives puzzle enthusiasts of all ages a way to pass the time with some Scriptural fun in Take a Moment to Relax Biblical Word Search ($12.99, paperback, 9781662863844; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863851).

As a seasoned pastor with over 4 decades of pastoral experience, Sims knows how a busy life can affect schedules and present challenges and unexpected issues. He also knows that retreating to a calm place and seizing a few moments to relax can be very beneficial (Psalm 116:7 NCV). His book is designed to help with that quiet reflection. It's a compilation of word search puzzles but with a clever biblical twist, sure to keep the busiest of minds occupied. Hidden words from scriptural selections is the ideal opportunity to solve a puzzle while reflecting on God's Word.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sims said, "I have been creating word search puzzles and crossword puzzles since I was eighteen, on and off for the past forty years." said Sims. "I thought about assembling some of these creative works into a collection about two years ago. My mother took ill in January 2022 and then was moved in home hospice care. I took off work to share most of each day by her side. As my mom was resting in her bed, the Lord moved me to create over twenty-seven word searches within a period of ten days. After consulting my wife and prayer, I knew that this was the season to launch this project."

Pastor Gregory M. Sims is a native Washingtonian and has had the privilege to serve as Shepherd of the New Canaan Baptist Church in NE, DC since 1989. He has facilitated workshops, revivals, seminars and retreats throughout the DMV for over 46 years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Lancaster Bible College and a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from Capital Seminary. Blessed with four children, he and his wife, Ellen, have always incorporated games and creative activities in their home journey. He believes that a cheerful heart is good medicine (Proverbs 17) and enjoys opportunities to engage in creative activities to relax. He began creating word searches for attendees of seminars and then regularly for his church members at Christmas. His family is his highest priority. Sims enjoys reading and studying the Bible, couponing and playing board games (Scrabble is favorite).

He dedicates this book to his late mother, his wife Ellen and his family.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Take a Moment to Relax Biblical Word Search is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Sims, Salem Author Services, (301) 254-3861, pastorgsims@gmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services