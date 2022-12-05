Authors Varotta Johnson and Kimberlee Taylor's new book "Welcome to Wrallo's World: Making New Friends" is a fascinating story of a fun-loving puppet named Wrallo.

Recent release "Welcome to Wrallo's World: Making New Friends" from Page Publishing authors Varotta Johnson and Kimberlee Taylor invites readers of all ages into the daily life of Wrallo, a puppet seeking to make new friends and share his life story with the world. Along with his best friend Catalina, Wrallo details his hobbies and interests, inviting others to share theirs with him as well.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varotta Johnson, who holds a master's and educational specialist's degrees in educational psychology, and Kimberlee Taylor, who holds years of experience working with children, have completed their new book "Welcome to Wrallo's World: Making New Friends": a charming tale that centers around a puppet named Wrallo, who invited young readers to learn all about his interests and to become his new friends.

"In this five-book series, 'Welcome to Wrallo's World', readers are immersed in ingenious travels and experiences with Wrallo and his best friend, Catalina," writes Johnson and Taylor. "Book 1 is about 'making new friends.' Wrallo shares his interests, likes, favorite activities, and routines with new friends. Throughout the story, he asks various questions so readers can generate conversations and learn information about each other. At the end of each book, Wrallo suggests extension activities that teachers can use in the classroom to make additional connections to science, technology, English, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). If you want to explore further into Wrallo's world, join him on his next venture to Las Vegas, Nevada."

Published by Page Publishing, Varotta Johnson and Kimberlee Taylor's delightful tale is a wonderful tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and inspire them to share their own interests and hobbies as Wrallo does. With fun photos of Wrallo performing his activities as well as an interactive portion at the end of his story, readers of all ages are sure to have their imaginations captivated and want to revisit this enthralling tale over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Welcome to Wrallo's World: Making New Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

