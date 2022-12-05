Dr. Michael A. Coe, M.Ed, D.Div.'s newly released "He Looks Like Me: An evidence based guide for teachers mentoring African American Boys" is an informative resource

"He Looks Like Me: An evidence based guide for teachers mentoring African American Boys" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michael A. Coe, M.Ed, D.Div. is a thought-provoking discussion of the value and importance of employing black male teachers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Looks Like Me: An evidence based guide for teachers mentoring African American Boys": a helpful study of the positive effects of partnering young men of color with positive role models with similar backgrounds. "He Looks Like Me: An evidence based guide for teachers mentoring African American Boys" is the creation of published author Dr. Michael A. Coe, M.Ed, D.Div., a dedicated father of two and a special education teacher for twenty-one years. Dr. Coe dedicated his life to bringing change to African American males in the inner-city community. He holds an Associate of Applied Science in general business from Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, New Jersey; a Bachelor of Science in biblical studies from Cairn University in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; a Master of Education from Gratz College Melrose Park, Pennsylvania; a post master's degree in school administration from The College of New Jersey, Ewing, New Jersey; and a Doctor of Divinity from Isaiah University, Daytona Beach, Florida. He also holds a New Jersey Teacher of the Handicapped Certificate K–12, a Supervisor's Certificate, and a Principal's Certificate.

Dr. Coe shares, "This book is to encourage public school leaders to think more deeply about the hiring of black male teachers and the effects black male teacher mentors have on students in hopes to encourage and motivate African American males and men of color to enter the field of education. This book uncovers in-depth research of the effects of black male teacher mentoring and its impact on society. After reading He Looks Like Me, readers will understand the following:

The vitality of having men of color in the classroom

The importance of mentoring young black boys and boys of color

How boys of color do meet classroom expectations when there is an African American male teacher

An in-depth scope into the placement of African American males and males of color who are placed in special education classrooms"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael A. Coe, M.Ed, D.Div.'s new book is an impactful message of hope for the future of the black community.

Dr. Coe shares in hopes of spreading awareness and encouraging educational systems to employ men of color in roles that afford young men access to positive role models.

