True Kinsley's newly released "Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems" is an emotionally charged reflection of a life of fortitude and perseverance.

"Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author True Kinsley is a powerful first-hand account of a woman's journey through abuse, loss, and mental illness that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems": a potent autobiographical work that will resonate with many. "Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems" is the creation of published author True Kinsley.

Kinsley shares, "This book is my life story.

"From the depths of depression, God's Spirit filled me with hope and inspiration to continue this journey called life.

"Depression is the name that accompanied overwhelming feelings of helplessness and hopelessness I had. I believe that my breakdown was God's way of stopping the insanity in my life and getting me the help I so desperately needed. I didn't realize how mentally sick I had become.

"In therapy, I went deep to the center of my soul. Through much pain and many tears and many years of hard work, I started cleaning out the ugliness, the pain, and the hatred that I had buried.

"My psychiatrist, caseworkers, group session members, my children, my friend Mary, and my extended family helped me work my way back to a healthy mental attitude and outlook on life. I feel I am a better listener, more patient, compassionate, and forgiving person. I have truly been blessed.

"I know that there are many who can relate to my story and life experiences. It is my prayer that my story through my journaling, thoughts and prayers, and poems will be of help to you.

"God, in all His glory, was with me always!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, True Kinsley's new book is an encouraging message of hope for those facing loss in all its forms.

Kinsley shares deeply personal details of her journey within the pages of this tragedy-turned-triumph account.

Consumers can purchase "Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tear Drops On My Soul: Memoir and Poems." contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing