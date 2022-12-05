Author R.D. Allen's new book "Blynk Series: Greed" is an action-packed thriller about the trials of Seleena, an agent in the global anti-terrorist unit (GACT).

Recent release "Blynk Series: Greed" from Page Publishing author R.D. Allen is a page-turning novel about a new up and coming GACT agent Seleena, who gets in over her head six month into her first undercover assignment. Persistent and upset about her boyfriend's fate, Seleena enlists the help of a group of specialists known as Trackers in order to survive and solve her first case.

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.D. Allen, a native of the west suburbs of Chicago who pursued college careers in computer science and physics as well as rhetoric and speech at Southern Illinois University and Triton College and is family oriented being the middle child of five, has completed his new book "Blynk Series: Greed": a gripping and potent drama full of death, deceit, pleasure and pain.

R.D. states, "Already playing the damsel in distress role, I had my story ready. I didn't have to stray too far from the truth. I told them some guy had come in, attacked Vic, and left. I omitted that I held the intruder up at gunpoint. Withheld that I could've shot him. Kept secret that I recruited him to track down Victor's bosses. ... Black mascara rolled down my down my cheek as my faked tears gave authenticity to my story. They asked me for details on how he looked and what he wore. I gave vague answers while wiping away smeared makeup from my face. They offered me a hand to my feet from kneeling next to Vic, but like a loyal girlfriend, I didn't leave his side."

Published by Page Publishing, R.D. Allen's heart-pounding tale is packed full of action, drama, and romance. Seleena, a promising new agent in the global anti-terrorist unit (GACT), has made a major breakthrough six months into her first undercover assignment. After her boyfriend Victor Lassette, a successful new club owner in Chicago and the focus of her assignment, is assassinated, Seleena realizes that she is in danger of the same fate but refuses to give up. Enlisting the help of a group of specialists called Trackers, who are experts in finding people, she sets out to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

The trackers, Jace, Tyrus, and Steve have a long and complicated history. They are the best at what they do, but they also have a lot of baggage. Seleena is a lethal assassin who is desperate for survival. She and hulking Tyrus have a complicated relationship that is more than just professional colleagues. Seleena will do whatever it takes to complete her mission, even if it means sacrificing her own emotions. Things get complicated and dangerous when passion and bullets start flying. "Blynk Series: Greed" is a collection of heart-stopping action scenes mixed with steamy tales of love, lust, and luxury that will keep readers on the edge of their seat turning each page throughout the whole book.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Blynk Series: Greed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

