Author D.J. Gieck's new book "A Skunk in the Tub" follows a rogue skunk running amok in a young boy's home that's designed to help readers practice the short u vowel

Recent release "A Skunk in the Tub" from Page Publishing author D.J. Gieck centers around a young boy who mistakenly gives a skunk a bath while bathing his three playful puppies outside. Soon the skunk races into his house and Buddy, with the help of his mother and father, must track down the animal before it manages to cause a stink.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D.J. Gieck, a native of Denver, Colorado, who worked as a teacher assistant for fifteen years, has completed her new book "A Skunk in the Tub": an exciting story that follows a young boy named Buddy who must chase after a skunk that gets into his home after accidentally giving him a bath.

"Buddy was excited to play with his puppies today," writes Gieck. "But when he got outside, the puppies were playing in the mud. They were just covered. Buddy's mother told Buddy he needed to wash the puppies clean. So Buddy put the puppies in a tub full of soapy, bubbly water. But when he took them out of the tub, Buddy got a huge surprise!"

Published by Page Publishing, D.J. Gieck's delightful tale is inspired by the author's experiences in education and focuses on helping children to pronounce the short u vowel sound, found in words like "skunk" and "tub". Accompanied by charming illustrations that bring the adventures of Buddy and the skunk to life, readers of all ages will enjoy following along with the story of "A Skunk in the Tub", while practicing their vowels.

