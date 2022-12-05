David W. Kennedy's newly released "The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball" is an enjoyable story of a fateful season.

"The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball" from Christian Faith Publishing author David W. Kennedy is a nostalgic journey back to a summer to end all summers as an unexpected season of promise unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball": a thoughtful journey back to the joys and challenges of youth. "The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball" is the creation of published author David W. Kennedy, a writer who currently lives in North Carolina and a grateful man for having his family and friends as his inspiration.

Kennedy shares, "The year was 1987 in midstate North Carolina. School had released for the summer, and the summer league baseball program was about to begin. This summer would be different than the previous years of youth baseball. This league was for serious players with ambitions in baseball.

"Witness the adventures of a 'last minute' coach, an all-star third baseman, and a brokenhearted thirteen-year-old boy stepping onto a baseball diamond for the first time. That summer, I witnessed God's Providence at work and completely overlooked what, I believe, our team had accomplished until I was in my late forties. Enjoy the story of joy and overcoming and the fact that with God, all things are possible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Kennedy's new book takes readers on a powerful adventure that finds an unlikely team finding themselves experiencing a true blessing.

Kennedy presents an enjoyable and uplifting narrative that will delight the imagination of juvenile readers and adults alike.

Consumers can purchase "The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Summer League: A Story of God's Providence in the Game of Baseball, " contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing