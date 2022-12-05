See What God Is Still Doing In The Lives Of His Children

Xulon Press presents anecdotes documenting God's faithfulness.

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deta O. Miller shares ten powerful testimonies of God's work in her life in The Sweet Adventures of Faith, Vol. 1 ($17.99, paperback, 9781662861536; $6.99, e-book, 9781662861543).

Miller has been involved in active ministry for almost 40 years, and she has testimonies to spare! For this volume, she has chosen ten particularly inspiring stories of God's work in her life, hoping they will encourage others that God is ready and willing to work in their marriages, finances, and lives.

"Since my life is all about giving/getting God the most glory that I can, once I realized the impact my testimonies had on individuals whenever I shared them, I felt that putting my testimonies under a single umbrella, The Sweet Adventures of Faith, would bring my heavenly Father even more glory and from a wider audience," said Miller.

Evangelist Deta O. Miller was licensed and ordained as an evangelist at the Transfiguration Baptist Church in Nassau, Bahamas and received certificates in Missions and Evangelism from the Rhema Bible Training Center. She has organized crusades, facilitated conference workshops, ministered in churches, prisons, hospitals, schools/youth groups and led street evangelism as well as participated in and led mission teams in various countries. She also hosted her radio program, On Kingdom Business, which was aired throughout The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. She now resides in British Columbia, Canada as a missionary and serves at Word of Life Church as leader of evangelism

