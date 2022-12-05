Submit Release
Instead of Pulling Friends Apart, Differences Can Bring Them Together

Xulon Press presents an original friendship story for children.

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Douglas Gamble encourages friends to embrace their differences with What's In Your Howl? ($14.99, paperback, 9781662864544; $26.99, hard cover, 9781662864551; $5.99, e-book, 9781662864568).

Even though they share the same environment on the mesa, Carlos the coyote and Alberto the armadillo don't seem to have much in common. Regardless, Alberto is fascinated by Carlos' howl and his curiosity sparks a conversation that blossoms into friendship.

"It's a picture book for children interested in animals, nature, and friendship, and for all who sometimes struggle to talk about what they're feeling," said Gamble.

Doug Gamble grew up in the Nevada desert where lots of coyotes roam--and howl! He enjoys fishing, hiking, riding his unicycle and reading. Gamble received an English degree from Stanford University and has been a teacher of good books for most of his life in several different countries. He and his wife Laura currently live in Costa Rica where Gamble continues to teach. The two of them enjoy hiking in the rain forest and wherever else the trails lead!

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. What's In Your Howl? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

