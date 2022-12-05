Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,212 in the last 365 days.

One Man Overcame Life's Obstacles to Find Success in Many Fields

Xulon Press presents the life story of one of God's faithful servants.

COLFAX, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ernestena Phillips Parker Wood shares the story of her late husband Clyde Parker: Pastor, University Professor, Businessman, All At The Same Time, Orchestrated By God ($14.49, paperback, 9781662863967; $6.99, e-book, 9781662863974).

When Clyde Parker was young, he did not excel in school and his teachers never expected him to earn a doctorate degree in education from Duke University. He also exceeded expectations in other fields as he owned a chain of nursing homes across the southeastern U.S., taught at Winston Salem State University and pastored at three churches.

Ernestena Phillips Parker Wood worked for several years as an elementary school librarian before becoming the stay at home mother to her four children. She also assisted her husband faithfully in his busy, multi-profession lifestyle. After she was widowed, she traveled third world countries with Campus Crusade and their international school project.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Clyde Parker: Pastor, University Professor, Businessman, All At the Same Time, Orchestrated By God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Ernstena Phillips Parker Wood, Salem Author Services, 336-847-1576, erniep2wood@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

One Man Overcame Life's Obstacles to Find Success in Many Fields

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.