Mankind Has Creative Ability, But Not To Create Himself; Another Being Did That

Xulon Press presents a macro view of the human race.

WAYNESBORO, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ed DeDieu invites readers to see people as a whole, not a collection of separate entities, in Humanity: No Races ($15.49, paperback, 9781662862809; $6.99, e-book, 9781662862816).

DeDieu said he was inspired by "the Bible and the US Constitution on the one hand vs. the culture going the opposite direction for humanity."

Ed DeDieu is a lawyer from Washington, DC with education in both civil and common law. A naturalized citizen who grew up in a tri-continental, multi-cultural environment, he is fascinated by the miracle of life and believes that raising a family is an honor given by God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Humanity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

