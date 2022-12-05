AstroTurf Becomes the Exclusive Dealer for SISGrass in the United States

AstroTurf partners with SIS Pitches, the creator of SISGrass and the market leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of hybrid pitches to bring the best playing surfaces to professional clubs, athletic programs, and sports teams in the United States. The partnership makes AstroTurf the exclusive dealer for SISGrass in the US, continuing the company's legacy as the ultimate source of high-performance athletic surfaces.

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf®, the original creator of synthetic turf, partners with SIS Pitches, the creator of SISGrass and the market leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of hybrid pitches to bring the best playing surfaces to professional clubs, athletic programs, and sports teams in the United States. The partnership makes AstroTurf® the exclusive dealer for SISGrass in the US, continuing the company's legacy as the ultimate source of high-performance athletic surfaces.

When sports facility managers, coaches, and athletic directors want a long-lasting synthetic field that supports player safety, they turn to AstroTurf®. But now, they can also experience the benefits of advanced SISGrass hybrid turf technology.

SISGrass transitions natural pitches to a highly resilient hybrid system, giving athletes the playability of natural grass combined with the durability of premium synthetic fibers.

"Hybrid technology has progressed immensely since its introduction in the 90s," said Carl Capellas, AstroTurf's Manager of Soccer Sales, North and South America. "SISGrass is at the forefront of the newest technology, which leads to the highest-performing grass fields in the world."

SISGrass pitches are 95% natural grass reinforced with high-performance polyethylene fibers. The blend of real grass with synthetic yarns achieves a superior playing surface for soccer, rugby, football, golf, cricket and other major sports.

This high-tech hybrid system is the field of choice on elite soccer pitches across the globe, including the Europa League Finals, the 2021 European Union Championship, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2022 Club World Cup. It's also extremely popular in professional rugby. Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the Swansea City Stadium & TC in the UK, and the Tianjin Olympic Center in China all feature hybrid pitches manufactured and installed by SIS Pitches.

"Their system is adaptable to different climates and grass types," said Capellas. "AstroTurf® is happy to partner with them in the United States."

As more soccer clubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia turn to hybrid grass, more players have the chance to practice and compete on a combination field. Hybrid fields promise longer playing hours and the endurance of synthetic turf. Even better, SIS Pitches is able to build tailored pitches fast, customizing the spacing of the yarn to the needs of the customer. The company also uses laser technology for accurate installation.

"The hybrid system is growing in popularity in the United States and will continue to do so," added Capellas. "It really is a growing market. More and more organizations and schools are going to want to go with a hybrid system. This is the technology that is sought after by professional clubs around the world. This is what they want."

"We are pleased and thrilled that we have partnered with AstroTurf for the US market," said Ivo Lamot, Managing Director, SISGrass. "Many NFL players want to change back to natural grass, and we are already working with some big names, including the Green Bay Packers and the San Jose Earthquakes.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with AstroTurf for the US market. Not only because of our passion for sport, but also our innovative pitch technology, giving our clients more robust surface while retaining the tradition of playing on grass."

This partnership marks another step forward for AstroTurf®. But it's also an exciting leap ahead for US athletic programs at all levels, from high school soccer pitches to professional sports.

