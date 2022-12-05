Brunilda Rodriguez's newly released "Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer" is an encouraging resource for study.

"Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brunilda Rodriguez is an engaging discussion of the ins and outs of prayer and how one can nurture an effective, fulfilling prayer life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer": an informative and encouraging study. "Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer" is the creation of published author Brunilda Rodriguez, a dedicated mother and grandmother who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Rodriguez shares, "'When Aquila and Priscilla heard him, they took him aside and explained to him the way of God more accurately' (Acts 18:24–28 NKJV).

"Though Apollos taught eloquently, he only had partial knowledge of God's Word (he only knew the baptism of John). He was missing the essential part of the gospel: Jesus Christ. Aquila and Priscilla took the time to explain the ways of God more accurately.

"The objective of the Biblical Understanding series is just that; it can be used as a tool that teaches God's Word in a more accurate way by giving details of the topics it covers. The Bible is the only book that can transform lives and prepare man for eternity. But many people lack understanding of Scripture. The purpose for the Biblical Understanding series is to give deep insight of God's Word for those who hunger for true biblical knowledge.

"Lack of knowledge and misinterpretation of Scripture is a potential door to heresy. Simple reading of Scripture is not enough to reach a deeper understanding of God's Word. These series of books touch on topics that involve hundreds of hours of deep and careful study that will provide answers to questions that may be overlooked.

"The Biblical Understanding series books it like a Sunday school teacher on paper. As a teacher, author Brunilda Rodriguez gives detailed information that is believed to help the believer grow. The series is a step-by-step, simple-to-understand, concise-yet-detailed guide in every topic that it covers.

"This series is regarding prayer. This teaching of prayer could be an addition to the other wonderful books with the topic of prayer. With the help of the Holy Spirit, the reader will obtain a deeper understanding of what prayer is."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brunilda Rodriguez's new book helps to bring clarity to relevant scripture associated with effective prayer practices.

Rodriguez shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith through dedicated prayer practices.

Consumers can purchase "Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Biblical Understanding of Prayer: A Practical and Relevant Guideline for Effective Prayer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing