Author Gary Stock's new book "Tales from a Grandpa" is a series of short stories written in rhyme, each with a thought-provoking moral for readers of all ages

Recent release "Tales from a Grandpa" from Page Publishing author Gary Stock is a charming collection of rhyming stories that are sure to captivate. This unique style of writing adds suspense and excitement to each adventure and gives them a special feel and rhythm that children of all ages will enjoy.

FRANKFORT, Ind., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary Stock, a father of two sons and six grandkids, who gained inspiration from his grandchildren, has completed his new book "Tales from a Grandpa": a gripping and potent compilation of fifteen short tales written in verse.

"Two sisters were out playin' // When comes an idea. // A whisper came in the ear of Sam. // 'Let's ask Mom,' said Thea. // They ran into the house // Where Mom was doin' dishes. // Quickly, they went up to her // To ask about their wishes. // 'Can we stay at Grandma's? // Can we spend the night? // It would be so perfect, // Such a wonderful delight.' // 'Think we should ask Grandma?' // She looked at angel faces.

'Grandma might have plans, // She might be going places.' // 'We could make a call // And see if she is free. // Maybe she'd be happy // 'Bout stayin' with Sam and me.' // Mom dialed the number // Then Thea took the phone, // Thinkin' just how to ask // If Grandma would be home."

Published by Page Publishing, Gary Stock's heartwarming tale is a compilation of 15 short stories. The reader will find a mixture of fantasy, science fiction, and adventure. Each story is written in rhymed couplets that can be read to children or for adults to read to themselves. The stories are about people of all ages overcoming challenges with their wits and skills. They are tales of friendship, teamwork, and imagination with some humor and some heartwarming endings. It's a collection of modern day verse that entertains. Using rhyme and humor, the book provides a light-hearted read.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Tales from a Grandpa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

