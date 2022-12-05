Wolfe, LLC acquires Give InKind, a social giving platform

Wolfe, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, of Give InKind, a social giving platform.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolfe, LLC, a global leader in gift card fulfillment, is pleased to announce its acquisition, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, of Give InKind, a social giving platform.

Give InKind is based in Tacoma, Washington, and was founded in 2016 to allow customers to organize support for anyone, from anywhere. Wolfe, LLC is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was Pittsburgh's Fastest Growing Private Company in 2022.

"We are very excited to work with Give InKind to further the mission of helping people through life's challenging moments," says Jason Wolfe, Founder & CEO of Wolfe, LLC. "We have 'caring' at the core of our value system. With this partnership, we'll be able to leverage our technology to expand Give InKind's platform and offer Give InKind's solution to our corporate clients to care for even more people. Combined, Wolfe and Give InKind will impact millions of people."

This acquisition will enable Give InKind to utilize Wolfe's cutting-edge, card-to-card gifting platform, print-on-demand fulfillment center, and marketing expertise, to provide an even better solution to help those in need with gift cards, meaningful gifts, and funds in times of crisis. Wolfe's mission is to provide a more beautiful, faster, personalized, and fraud-free gift card.

"Over the last 3 years, Give InKind has powered over $5M in support to individuals and organizations across the US," says Laura Malcolm, Give InKind Founder & CEO. "By working with Wolfe, LLC, we'll be able to not only improve our suite of offerings to our users, but we'll be able to power employee support for thousands of enterprise customers."

"Caring is a key value of Wofle, LLC. While considering how we can offer a caring solution to our clients, we connected with Give InKind. After seeing the high-quality platform and team, we were convinced that a partnership would be of great value to the world," says Wolfe. "I am happy to have Give InKind join the Wolfe family of companies."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT WOLFE, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and e-commerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, MyCoupons, Gift Card Granny, GiftYa, and PerfectGift.com. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at https://www.wolfe.com.

