New Music Alert: Artist 2 Sober collaborates with Da Baby and Pete Pablo in "Bust it"
Artist 2 Sober "Bust it"
A new classic song 2 Sober ft Da Baby and Petey PabloROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester artist 2 Sober collaborates with pop star Da Baby and hip hop icon Petey Pablo in "Bust it". "Bust it" goes into detail on what a woman will do for the luxury life. With the lyrics spelling it out the artists on this record give their own version of "Bust It". 2 Sober shows his versatility as an artist in this club banger by drawing in the women. The record "Bust it" is definetely a first for Rochester, New York bringing Ohio and North Carolina to one record. With Da Baby's y, and Petey Pablo with artist 2 Sober evens out the record. 2 Sober's moniker derives from the fact he does not promote the selling of drugs and making money the legal way. Artist 2 Sober is completing his doctorates degree as well while pursuing his music career. With 2 Sober being in college and being in the music industry he is able to bring both worlds together first hand. 2 Sober is putting a new narrative out into the music industry that the hip hop industry has seen little of. "Bust It" has been featured on radio stations such as Highly Unique Radio, and blogs like baddiieinc.com. This record has also been the top played song in Atlanta, GA. The fans call the record "A classic".
Words from 2 Sober "Life is a journey. This phrase is sometimes repeated trivially, but my life epitomizes that statement. From my early years growing up in a single-parent home in Rochester, New York, living with a chronic kidney illness, pursuing several degrees, working in various fields, and starting a business, I have always kept in mind my childhood dream".
Make sure you check the record out on all streaming platforms.
https://music.apple.com/us/album/bust-it-feat-dababy-petey-pablo/1472765866?i=1472765868
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDfP3Bb-634
https://open.spotify.com/track/5EnpmLPd7VtPEwsxShQ35L
Follow 2 Sober on all platforms.
https://www.instagram.com/2s0ber/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/2s0ber/
https://twitter.com/thereal2sober
https://www.tiktok.com/@2s0ber
For Booking
info@2sober.com
2 Sober
2 Sober
+1 805-538-2677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube