H. Bill Coker's newly released "My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness" is a powerful story of determined faith

"My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness" from Christian Faith Publishing author H. Bill Coker is an encouraging message of the power of faith and determination as the author recounts the steps that led to a life of fulfillment and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness": a reflective and fascinating memoir. "My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness" is the creation of published author H. Bill Coker, who hails from Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa. He currently lives in Schertz, Texas, with his wife Donna. They have four children and four granddaughters. Coker is a retired United States Air Force Chaplain, and he is currently the founding and senior pastor of Fountain of Life Community Church in New Braunfels, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque, New Mexico, a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from the Oral Roberts University Graduate School of Theology and Ministry at Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a Master of Arts in marriage and family Christian counseling from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at Belton, Texas.

Coker shares, "My life is defined by many expressions and experiences designed to facilitate a trajectory of hopeful destiny. This process entails continuance in faithful endurance, anchored to prayer and confidence in the promises of God. One is called to recognize a purpose-filled journey through perseverance of intentional prayers that can change things altogether, with profound expectation of that promise. This posture leads to what is hopeful, healing, and sustaining.

"Abandoning this discipline for a path of least resistance does not complement the expectations of a destined promise. Staying the course conditions the faithful servant to fulfill God's best at every station in the journey. No shortcuts; endurance in the unfamiliar positions us to make a choice of retreating or taking a risk at trusting God with unfeigned faith.

"The purpose of this book is threefold. First, it highlights testimonies of God's grace that have proven sufficient for those who will face the tough seasons in life. Second, it encourages and empowers those who are dealing with their personal struggles. Finally, it enumerates some tried and proven strategies that will serve as a guide to facilitate focus as one is discerning his/her process that will consequently lead to a hopeful destiny.

"This book will inspire confidence and faith in others to fulfill their purposes in life. The intentional reader will quickly realize that employing a life of prayer and holding on to God's promises, and the support of trusted agents will make the difference in all things. When one cries from the depths of his/her heart, God will always hear, and He will respond from heaven at His appointed time. God hears prayers of faith, and He always answers. The prophet Jeremiah records this promise this way, 'Call on Me, and I will answer and show you great and mighty things that you know not of' (Jeremiah 33:3 NKJV)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. Bill Coker's new book takes readers on a powerful journey across the globe as Coker examines the key moments that have shaped a life of success through God.

Coker shares an engaging personal history within the pages of this impactful life story.

Consumers can purchase "My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Life Story: Out of the Depths I Cried: The Courage and Faith to Rise to Greatness," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing