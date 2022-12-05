Ministries Are Available to Support One Another, Even When Churches Are Struggling

Xulon Press presents encouragement and guidance to churches facing a rapidly changing congregational identity.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rick Krug helps churches faced with the question, "What now?" in Tombstones to Cornerstones: Hope and Help for Churches in Stress and Decline ($23.99, paperback, 9781662859151; $9.99, e-book, 9781662859168).

Many churches face an uncertain future, and still others are making the difficult decision to finish their work in a particular location and end their lifecycle as a congregation. When that happens, what is to be done with the remaining resources? What about the people who remain? Krug takes the experience he has acquired from both ministry and business and uses it to coach churches through difficult transitions.

"Tombstones To Cornerstones: Hope and Help For Churches In Stress and Decline is an excellent eye-opening resource to raise awareness to the challenges churches can face and the helpful guidance churches can gain from the author's thoughtful research, personal experiences, and truly viable options for God-honoring decisions," said Krug.

Rick Krug has been a minister, business founder, and college instructor and for 20 years, has consulted and coached churches and church leaders seeking direction and vision. As a father of four, and a church planter and former minister, Rick desires to see the Kingdom grow through cultural shifts. Rick holds a Masters from Pepperdine University and is the founder of the Tombstones to Cornerstones ministry dedicated to helping churches in distress.

