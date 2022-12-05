Submit Release
News Search

There were 252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,229 in the last 365 days.

Ministries Are Available to Support One Another, Even When Churches Are Struggling

Xulon Press presents encouragement and guidance to churches facing a rapidly changing congregational identity.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rick Krug helps churches faced with the question, "What now?" in Tombstones to Cornerstones: Hope and Help for Churches in Stress and Decline ($23.99, paperback, 9781662859151; $9.99, e-book, 9781662859168).

Many churches face an uncertain future, and still others are making the difficult decision to finish their work in a particular location and end their lifecycle as a congregation. When that happens, what is to be done with the remaining resources? What about the people who remain? Krug takes the experience he has acquired from both ministry and business and uses it to coach churches through difficult transitions.

"Tombstones To Cornerstones: Hope and Help For Churches In Stress and Decline is an excellent eye-opening resource to raise awareness to the challenges churches can face and the helpful guidance churches can gain from the author's thoughtful research, personal experiences, and truly viable options for God-honoring decisions," said Krug.

Rick Krug has been a minister, business founder, and college instructor and for 20 years, has consulted and coached churches and church leaders seeking direction and vision. As a father of four, and a church planter and former minister, Rick desires to see the Kingdom grow through cultural shifts. Rick holds a Masters from Pepperdine University and is the founder of the Tombstones to Cornerstones ministry dedicated to helping churches in distress.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Tombstones to Cornerstones is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Rick Krug, Salem Author Services, 928-853-6268, rick.krug@tombstonestocornerstones.org

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

You just read:

Ministries Are Available to Support One Another, Even When Churches Are Struggling

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.