James A. Madison's newly released "From The Beginning" is an engaging philosophical reflection on creation, modern times, and God's plan

"From The Beginning" from Christian Faith Publishing author James A. Madison is a thought-provoking examination of what can be known of God and the processes of the ever-changing world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From The Beginning": a thoughtful discussion of relevant scripture and personal study of mankind's history. "From The Beginning" is the creation of published author James A. Madison, a native of North Carolina who now resides in Florida where he publishes the Florida Sun newspaper in Orlando, Florida.

Madison shares, "For many, it appears that things in this world have changed, and these changes, primarily technological, tend to make life better for all of us.

"From the Beginning offers a perspective that challenges the change that most individuals consider progress. Certainly compared to our history, technology gives the impression that progress is being made, but to what end?

"The revelations received to write this book are backed up by scripture—scripture that shows that God created this universe and it is folly for man to believe he can control and/or change the purpose for which God established in the beginning.

"Moreover, the first step—in fact, the only step—that man/woman could do to effect change in this world in a meaningful way is to eliminate death as we know it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James A. Madison's new book will challenge readers and encourage active discussion amongst study groups.

